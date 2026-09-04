Ballon d'Or panic? Why PSG are rushing to tie Khvicha Kvaratskhelia down to a massive new contract

Les Parisiens are actively working to secure Kvaratskhelia on a lucrative new contract as quickly as possible. Despite the 25-year-old’s current deal securely running until 2029, PSG have made his immediate extension a major priority behind the scenes.

According to L'Equipe, this sudden urgency stems entirely from the upcoming Ballon d'Or ceremony scheduled for next month. Kvaratskhelia is increasingly being tipped to win the prestigious individual accolade, prompting sporting director Luis Campos to take swift action to avoid spiralling future costs.