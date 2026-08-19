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Al Hilal v Al Najmah: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
Alvino Hanafi

Trabzonspor Explore Sensational Move to Pair Karim Benzema With Mohamed Salah

Transfers
K. Benzema
Trabzonspor
Al Hilal
Super Lig
Saudi Pro League

Karim Benzema has been offered to Trabzonspor as negotiations with Al Hilal continue without a final agreement. The stunning development has sparked simultaneous talks between the Turkish club and the French star.

  • Trabzonspor approach

    Trabzonspor have not yet reached a final agreement in their ongoing talks with Al Hilal regarding a potential transfer deal for Uruguay striker Darwin Nunez. According to reports from Turkish journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu, with negotiations for Nunez yet to find a breakthrough, a major transfer twist saw French striker Benzema offered directly to the Turkish side instead.

    Prior to this pursuit, Trabzonspor already made a blockbuster addition by signing Mohamed Salah. On August 6, 2026, Salah signed a two-year contract with the club after joining on a free transfer following the expiration of his contract with Liverpool.


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  • Turkish-Super-LeagueAFP

    Simultaneous talks underway

    In addition to Salah, the club bolstered their squad by signing World Cup Cape Verde star Sidny Lopes Cabral. Furthermore, on July 3, 2026, Andre Onana rejoined Trabzonspor on loan for a second consecutive year following reports of his return for the 2026–27 season.

    Following the surprise approach regarding Benzema, simultaneous discussions between Trabzonspor and the former Real Madrid star have officially begun. The club's hierarchy are currently evaluating the feasibility of the offer while separate talks with Al Hilal progress.

  • Assessing the career background

    Benzema boasts an illustrious career highlighted by numerous Champions League titles and domestic honours earned during his legendary spell with Real Madrid. During his time in Saudi Arabia, he recorded 48 goals from 75 appearances across five seasons in the Saudi Pro League, spending his first three campaigns with Al-Ittihad before moving to Al Hilal on a free transfer during the final day of the 2025–26 winter transfer window, signing a contract until 2027.

    His extensive experience at the highest level of European and Saudi club football forms the foundation of his profile. This positions him as a high-profile veteran forward drawing attention in the regional transfer market.

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  • imago-sport-1035870158.jpgABACAPRESS

    Next steps in the market

    Trabzonspor are continuing their communication with Benzema's representatives while concurrently finalizing parallel discussions involving Al Hilal. The club must navigate the structural and administrative details of these negotiations before the transfer window closes.

    Further developments will depend on the outcome of meetings between club management and the player's camp in the coming days.

Europa League Qualification
Trabzonspor crest
Trabzonspor
TRS
Ferencvaros crest
Ferencvaros
FTC
Saudi Pro League
Al-Fayha crest
Al-Fayha
ALF
Al Hilal crest
Al Hilal
HIL