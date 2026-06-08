Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that Atlético Madrid have chosen Alexander Sörloth. However, the two clubs still need to agree on the transfer fee.
Translated by
Juventus Turin have reportedly identified a former Bundesliga striker as Dusan Vlahovic's successor
The former RB Leipzig striker, who joined Atletico Madrid from Real Sociedad in 2024 for €32 million, scored 44 goals in 107 competitive matches for the Colchoneros. Nevertheless, he never secured a regular starting spot under Diego Simeone.
Juve are responding to the likely exit of Dusan Vlahovic, whose expiring contract will not be renewed. The former €85m signing and the Old Lady failed to agree on a salary after tough negotiations. The 26-year-old is now free to move on a Bosman transfer, with recent reports linking him to Bayern Munich and Barcelona.
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Juve have a striker problem: is Openda set to leave again?
Sörloth, however, remains under contract at Atlético until 2028, so prising the 30-year-old away will not be cheap. Juventus' sixth-place finish last term—well short of their Champions League target—exposes a clear need for extra firepower in Turin.
Neither Jonathan David (eight goals, five assists) nor Lois Openda (two goals) impressed. Openda will still be signed permanently from Sörloth's former club RB Leipzig for over €40 million due to a buy-in clause – Juve had to finish in the top ten of Serie A – despite his meagre tally. Nevertheless, reports already link Openda with a swift exit, with Eintracht Frankfurt among the clubs weighing up a move.
Alexander Sorlöth: Performance data and statistics from last season
Games 54 Goals 20 assists Assists 1