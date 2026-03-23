Juventus: money isn’t the problem – 875 million over the last six years

Over the last six seasons, having failed to win the Scudetto since their last triumph in 2020, Juventus have spent a staggering €875 million: according to figures reported in an analysis by *La Gazzetta dello Sport*, this is the cost of permanent signings, including transfer fees, accrued bonuses and any charges linked to loan deals leading to permanent transfers.





The newspaper, in an article by Marco Iaria, takes into account only those players who actually made it into the Bianconeri first team, excluding players who were signed but then sent elsewhere, such as Mandragora. At Juventus, the shareholders, led by Exor, have backed four capital injections since 2019 totalling €998 million. The problem is how that money was spent, La Gazzetta points out. The period following the last Scudetto has seen various phases of governance: the decline of the Andrea Agnelli era, leading up to the departure of the all-powerful Fabio Paratici in May 2021 and the president’s resignation in November 2022; the spells of managing directors Arrivabene and Scanavino, with sporting directors Cherubini and Giuntoli; and finally the latest turning point with Comolli, who arrived in Turin last summer and is now supported by sporting director Ottolini.



