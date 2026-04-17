Juventus and AC Milan set for summer transfer battle over two Bayern Munich stars

The Italian transfer market is heating up as Juventus and Milan identify Bayern Munich pair Goretzka and Min-jae as primary summer targets, according to Gazzetta dello Sport. With both players facing uncertain futures in Bavaria, the race to bring them to Serie A has intensified.

Midfield remains a priority for both clubs, while the need for defensive reinforcements has turned their attention toward the former Napoli star. As the season enters its final stretch, the two rivals are positioning themselves to secure high-profile deals that could shift the balance of power in Italy.