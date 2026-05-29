Sky reports that two camps have emerged within the club over the manager's future. One faction, led by sporting director Marcel Schäfer, is said to be "highly satisfied" with Werner's work at the Saxon club and is pushing to extend his contract, which runs until 2027.
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Jürgen Klopp's side could have a say: Is coach Ole Werner heading for a shock exit at RB Leipzig?
The other party, however, is the club's "Global Team", chaired by Jürgen Klopp in his capacity as Head of Global Soccer. It was Klopp who pushed for Werner's appointment last summer. Now, though, doubts about Werner are reportedly growing within that "Global Team", despite his solid work. Sources add that a parting of ways this summer can no longer be ruled out—a development that would still come as a surprise.
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Has Werner masterminded a major overhaul at RB Leipzig and secured Champions League qualification—or was it all just "fluke" and "coincidence"?
The numbers back Werner. After the 2024/25 campaign—RB Leipzig's worst Bundesliga effort, ending in no European qualification—the club rebounded under Werner to finish just two points shy of its 2016/17 record tally.
Werner also ranks among Leipzig's most successful coaches, posting a 1.95-point-per-game average over 38 matches. He achieved this despite a radical squad overhaul under intense pressure, losing the club's top three scorers from the previous campaign: Benjamin Sesko, Xavi Simons and Lois Openda. Two other key figures, Yussuf Poulsen and Kevin Kampl, also departed.
Yet Werner rallied the squad, reportedly enjoys their support, and has helped several players raise their games: Christoph Baumgartner, Nicolas Seiwald and, of course, marquee signing Yan Diomande among them.
And yet Werner apparently fears for his job. "A bit of luck here, a bit of chance there, too much of the Diomande factor, no entirely convincing game plan," says the Sky report on the widespread scepticism within the "Global Team" regarding Werner's future.
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Mintzlaff secures Champions League qualification—but could Werner still be on his way out?
Despite a healthy points tally and clear progress over the previous season's struggles, discontent was already evident in Leipzig by February. That unease surfaced when Red Bull CEO Oliver Mintzlaff stirred things up after the club's 0–2 quarter-final cup exit to Bayern Munich, describing the performance as "respectable".
RB Leipzig's performance against Bayern, who have been dominant this year, was "decent". However, he immediately shifted focus to the club's Bundesliga form, where they had collected only four points from matches against Mainz, St. Pauli and Cologne.
"In the league, that wasn't anywhere near what we want. I hold the team accountable for that," he said, turning up the heat on Werner and co. RB had repeatedly cited its massive overhaul and set qualification for any European competition as the sole target. Mintzlaff, however, made his ambition clear: "I want to be in the Champions League!" A target he deemed "achievable" because, in his view, "the team doesn't lack experience, but the ability to deliver what they're capable of for 90 minutes in every Bundesliga match." Shortly afterwards, Bild reported that Werner was coming under increasing pressure at RB and that the atmosphere was becoming "increasingly frosty".
Despite achieving that target with a rebuilt squad, Werner still fears for his job. If the sporting management around Schäfer cannot convince the powerful Red Bull board led by Mintzlaff of Werner's worth, the coach could be under real pressure.