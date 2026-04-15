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Jude Bellingham admits 'it can be difficult' connecting with Kylian Mbappe & Vinicius Junior at Real Madrid
Tactical problems for Madrid’s superstars
Expectations reached fever pitch when Mbappe joined Vinicius Junior and Bellingham at the Bernabeu in 2024, but the on-field chemistry remains a work in progress. Speaking ahead of Wednesday's trip to the Allianz Arena, Bellingham was candid about the friction that comes with having so many high-profile attackers occupying similar spaces.
"It's difficult, because I still feel like there've been many games where we've mixed really well," Bellingham said. "At times, it can be difficult with two naturally left-sided players [Mbappe and Vini]. It can be difficult when we're all on the same side. [Alvaro] Arbeloa's found a balance with me on the other side a bit more. We're fluid, we have freedom to move around, at times that can disorganise a bit, but with both of them, you have to trust in their ability... When things are right, hopefully like tomorrow. I've seen it before."
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An 'all-or-nothing' night in Munich
Trailing 2-1 after the first leg at home, and sitting nine points behind Barcelona in La Liga following a disappointing draw with Girona, the Champions League is Madrid's last hope for silverware. Bellingham, who has endured an injury-hit campaign following shoulder surgery and hamstring issues, is well aware of the pressure surrounding the fixture.
"We want to still be playing for something at the end of the season," the midfielder added. "It's hugely important for us, for the club... Obviously it's been a bit of a frustrating season for me, my first one like this, missing so many games with injury. Any loss in the Champions League feels like a disaster. Given the situation we're in, we understand tomorrow is a final. We have to see it as an all or nothing game."
Kompany dismisses the Madrid mythology
While the Spanish giants lean on their history of European miracles, Bayern boss Vincent Kompany is not buying into the hype. The Belgian coach questioned the mystical aura surrounding their Champions League comeback history, insisting that such narratives are not exclusive to the 15-time winners. "They are still among the best in Europe, [but] I don't see 'remontada stories' as unique. They are stories of other clubs, such as Barcelona, Liverpool and Bayern Munich," Kompany stated.
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Arbeloa remains defiant despite pressure
While Kompany is determined to strip away Madrid's European mystique, Alvaro Arbeloa is more than happy to lean directly into it. Despite facing increasing scrutiny after a run of three games without a win, the Blancos boss remains steadfast in his belief that the club's DNA will see them through.
"To begin with, we are Real Madrid," Arbeloa told reporters. "If there's a team that comes to this stadium to turn things around, it's us. If we won [the first leg], it wouldn't have been anything crazy. Their goalkeeper [Manuel Neuer] was the MVP."
As the curtain prepares to rise on this make-or-break night at the Allianz Arena, Arbeloa's final message leaves no room for doubt about the camp's mentality. "We are capable of it. The Real Madrid coach believes, the players believe, and the club believes," he concluded. "There hasn't been a single fan I've met these past few days who doesn't believe we're going to win."