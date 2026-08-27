Zirkzee set for Man Utd exit? Fiorentina advance in talks over loan deal

Zirkzee is edging closer to a departure from Old Trafford, with Fiorentina now emerging as the primary destination for the 25-year-old. The Serie A side have advanced in negotiations with United officials over a season-long loan deal that would see the former Bologna man return to a league where he previously enjoyed significant success.

While interest in Zirkzee has been widespread across Italy this summer, Fiorentina have stolen a march on their rivals. Juventus were previously considered the most active suitors for his signature, and Como also made an enquiry as they prepare to compete in the Champions League for the first time this season.