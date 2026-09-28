Joshua Kimmich calls for immediate improvement as Germany struggle to adapt to Jurgen Klopp's tactics in shock defeat against Greece

Kimmich was blunt in his assessment of the national team's current standing following a historic 1-0 loss to Greeceat the WWK Arena. In a match that was intended to showcase the progress made under Klopp, Die Mannschaft instead looked disjointed and lacked the creative spark necessary to break down a resilient opponent. The Bayern Munich star acknowledged that the transition to a new tactical era is proving difficult, but he maintained that the squad must take responsibility for their lack of cutting edge in the final third.

The veteran midfielder emphasized that the squad is still in the early stages of a significant overhaul. "We need to improve in every area. We need to understand the coach's ideas even better. I think what he's suggesting is very good and will help us. Now it's up to us to implement it. He's very clear about what he wants," Kimmich told ARD.