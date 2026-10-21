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'Could be the most underrated player of all time' - Joe Cole hails PSG star Fabian Ruiz after sealing thrilling 4-2 Champions League win over Barcelona
English pundit praises Spanish midfielder
Cole has labelled Ruiz one of the most underrated players in football history following his tireless contributions for both Les Parisiens and Spain over the past year. The versatile midfielder sealed victory for the reigning European champions in the 86th minute by converting a cross at the back post to establish a two-goal cushion. Desire Doue's 38th-minute opener had earlier been cancelled out by Xavi Espart in the 55th minute.
- AFP
Late strike settles frantic contest
Following that equaliser, a breathless 14-minute spell produced four further goals as both heavyweights traded blows. Lucas Hernandez restored the hosts' lead in the 72nd minute before Lamine Yamal levelled in the 79th minute, only for fellow unsung midfielder Vitinha to strike in the 81st minute prior to Ruiz wrapping up all three points.
Reflecting on the clinching goal and the Spaniard's wider impact during his punditry duties for TNT Sports, Cole said: "They put it to bed. [He] could be the most underrated player of all time."
Glittering trophy cabinet underlines pedigree
That glowing verdict comes on the back of a remarkable 12 months in which the midfielder lifted the World Cup with his country in the summer alongside winning both the French top flight and the Champions League at club level.
Highlighting his haul of major honours and his importance to Luis Enrique's starting line-up, Cole added: "He's won everything in the game, Champions League, does his job, always in. And what I would say is, they look a stronger side with him in."
Signed from Napoli in 2022, Tuesday night's strike marked his 18th goal across 178 appearances for the French capital outfit. During his spell with the Ligue 1 heavyweights, he has captured four league titles, two Coupes de France, three Trophees des Champions, two Champions League crowns, two UEFA Super Cups and one FIFA Intercontinental Cup.
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Consistent performer anchors title defence
Overcoming their Catalan visitors hands PSG three vital points as they look to defend their continental crown during the league phase. Ruiz will once again be expected to anchor Enrique's midfield when the French champions return to domestic Ligue 1 action this weekend. Conversely, Barcelona must quickly regroup from their setback in Paris as they prepare for their upcoming domestic and European commitments.
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