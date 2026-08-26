AFP
'We are very interested' - Laporta sends clear Julian Alvarez message as Barcelona push for Atletico star
Laporta confirms Barcelona pursuit
Laporta has broken his silence on the club's pursuit of Alvarez, making it clear that the Argentine forward remains their top priority before the transfer window slams shut. Speaking in an interview posted to Barcelona's social media pages on Wednesday, Laporta addressed the ongoing saga that has seen relations between the two La Liga giants strained over the summer months.
The 26-year-old striker remains under contract with Atletico until 2030, but he has emerged as one of the most sought-after names in the current summer transfer window, attracting concrete interest from Barcelona, Arsenal, and Real Madrid. This comes despite the forward publicly expressing his desire for a move away from the Metropolitano in an interview with ESPN during the World Cup.
Laporta stated: 'Before anything, we have the utmost respect for Atletico de Madrid and a personal appreciation for their executives as well, because we've known each other for many years. This whole situation has created a lot of noise. This is not motivated by actions taken by Barca. It is motivated by the fact that Atletico told us they were not selling (Alvarez). However, it looks like, from what we hear now (Atletico reportedly being open to selling Alvarez to Arsenal), they are trying to reach agreements with other clubs. I want to tell Enrique Cerezo, with all the respect because I appreciate him a lot, that Barca have been up to the standards required in this situation, in the same way we do with other clubs.'
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Tensions rise between La Liga rivals
The pursuit of the 26-year-old has not been without controversy. In July, Atletico reported Barcelona to the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) over an alleged breach of ethics regarding their perceived improper pursuit of Alvarez. Barcelona confirmed they were notified of the complaint by the end of July, prompting the RFEF to launch an internal investigation into the matter.
Laporta continued to press the issue, adding: 'It happened to us in this window with Manchester City, as well as other clubs. We approach them to see if they want to sell one of their players. When they tell us they don't sell, we let it go. But in this case, there are special circumstances that have been made aware Atletico de Madrid want to sell the player to other clubs.'
Elaborating further on Barcelona's stance, the president reiterated: 'With this context, our interest and offer for the player remains up until the end of the window, in case Atletico de Madrid want to sell the player. We are very interested in buying Julian Alvarez. We would like our offer to be accepted. We say it with all the respect towards Atletico de Madrid. We want them to know that if they ever are open to selling the player before the end of the summer transfer window, we would be willing to buy him.'
Atletico Madrid fire back at Barca
Atletico Madrid have not taken the public courting of their star lightly, issuing a scathing response to the Blaugrana's latest overtures. The capital club has maintained that the player is not for sale to a direct domestic rival, regardless of the financial package on the table. This mounting tension was on full display last Sunday, as Alvarez came off the bench in Atletico's 2-2 draw against Villarreal, only to be booed by sections of the crowd before walking straight down the tunnel at the full-time whistle.
In response, Atletico said in a statement: 'The player is being portrayed as the victim, but the only victims in the Julian case are us. We have been harmed both financially and socially. There is a zero per cent chance of selling him to Barca. This situation isn't about money; it's about dignity. A campaign full of lies and half-truths have been created.'
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Hansi Flick's attacking reshuffle
For Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick, Alvarez represents the 'dream target' to lead his new-look front line. The Catalan side are currently short of elite forward options following a summer of significant departures, most notably Robert Lewandowski leaving at the end of his contract to join MLS side Chicago Fire, and Ferran Torres completing a move to Paris Saint-Germain.
Alvarez originally joined Atletico from Manchester City in 2024 and has been a consistent performer, netting 49 goals and providing 17 assists in 106 appearances. While Real Madrid reportedly saw a €150m bid rejected earlier this summer and Arsenal remain long-standing admirers, the player's desire to move to Catalonia appears to be the driving force.
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