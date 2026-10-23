Can Jeremy Doku hit the heights of Vinicius Jr & Luis Diaz? Man City star told where he needs to improve in order to join the global elite of left wingers

There is the promise of even more to come from Doku, with the general consensus being that he can become more prolific on the goal front - having never previously broken into double figures across a single campaign.

Those are the kind of numbers that he needs to be posting in order to rub shoulders with the likes of Real Madrid ‘Galactico’ Vinicius and Bayern Munich superstar Diaz at the very top of the world game - with two South American forwards often registering 20-plus goals alongside impressive tallies of assists.

Asked if Doku can reach that level, ex-Belgium international Albert - who was speaking in association with Haypp - told GOAL: “Of course. Doku has plenty of qualities.

“I saw him when he started here in Belgium with Anderlecht, and as soon as he touched the ball, as soon as he played, everybody in Belgium knew that he would become a terrific player.

“The problem is Jeremy is still young and sometimes he makes great things, but sometimes he touches the ball too much. With Guardiola, he went to another level.

“In the World Cup, he was very unlucky with Belgium because he had to come back for the birth of his child and he didn't play a very good World Cup. Since then, one or two players came into the national team and Jeremy will have some difficulties to get back in the starting XI with Belgium.

“But if he plays with Man City and is in good shape, he will always be on the team sheet.”