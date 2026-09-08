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Luis Diaz vs Khvicha Kvaratskhelia: Who is the best left winger in world football - with Vinicius Junior also in the frame alongside Bayern Munich & PSG superstars?
Real 'Galactico' Vini Jr has become a global superstar
Just a couple of years ago, it appeared as though Brazil international Vini was ready to position himself at the top of the global game. On the back of firing Real to Champions League glory in 2024, netting 24 goals across all competitions, the South American forward came agonisingly close to Ballon d’Or glory - as he was pipped at that post by European Championship winner Rodri.
The odd question has been asked of Vinicius since then, despite impressive consistency seeing him reach at least 22 goals across five successive seasons. His efforts have, however, been eclipsed by rivals occupying a similar position on the field.
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Diaz or Kvaratskhelia: Who is the best left winger?
Diaz saw his stock soar after swapping life at Porto for that with Liverpool in January 2022. He savoured Premier League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup triumphs at Anfield - finding the target on 17 occasions through his final season on Merseyside. His debut campaign at Bundesliga title winners Bayern saw his personal-best bar on the goal front raised to 26.
The talented Colombian is considered to be performing at the peak of his powers, but is he the most fearsome and productive left winger on the planet? A mercurial Georgian that has helped PSG to back-to-back Champions League coronations would have something to say about that.
Hamann admits as much, with the ex-Bayern midfielder telling GOAL - while speaking courtesy of Betinia NJ - when asked if Diaz sits at the top of his specific positional pile? “I think Kvaratskhelia is the best and I think he's a runner, should be a runner for the Ballon d'Or.
“I think he was the best player last season. He wasn't at the World Cup, obviously, with Georgia. It's a small country. It's not really his fault that it didn't happen. But I think, apart from Kvaratskhelia, Luis Diaz was probably the best.
“Obviously, I can only judge what happened last season. If you look at other players, Vini? Vini, obviously, there's a lot of split opinions about him. I think he's a fantastic player. I don’t like some of the antics and everything he does.
“But I've got to say, last season, I would go probably Kvaratskhelia, Diaz, Vini Junior. He was certainly the second-best left winger last season because he was absolutely outstanding. Played the World Cup, didn't have too much rest, so we need to see how it's going this season. But last year was brilliant.”
Will enigmatic PSG forward win the 2026 Ballon d'Or?
Kvaratskhelia has put himself in contention for Golden Ball recognition this year, with former France international Bacary Sagna telling GOAL recently when asked if Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappe is the single best player in world football? “For me the best at the minute, he's in the top three. He had an amazing year and he is for me one of the best. But being a striker gives more chances to score, so more chances for the people to look at him favourably.
“For me, Kvara deserves the Ballon d'Or. For me, Kvara has been phenomenal and being a winger and having such an impact and successful campaign. Apart from winning the Champions League, I think football players will agree that Kvara was the most important player last season.”
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Salah-less Liverpool allowed Diaz to leave in 2025
It remains to be seen who will get that nod, with England captain Harry Kane becoming the pick of many - having plundered 61 goals for Bayern last season and led his country to the World Cup semi-finals.
His club colleague, Diaz, should also be in the running. He has already been among the goals at the start of the 2026-27 campaign and continues to show Liverpool - who have parted company with ‘Egyptian King’ Mohamed Salah this summer - what they are missing after sanctioning a €75 million (£64m/$87m) transfer.
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