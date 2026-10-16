Jamie Vardy scores on English return but Wolves extend Burnley's miserable 21-game winless home run

Vardy proved he still has plenty to offer at the age of 39 after opening the scoring on Friday night. He found the net with his second shot of the game, registering his first goal in England since May 18, 2025.

Despite the striker giving Burnley the advantage heading towards half-time, Nicky Hayen saw his side collapse due to individual mistakes. Kyle Walker surrendered possession just outside his own penalty area, allowing Sean Neave to set up Lopez, who fired a shot in off the left post to level the match.