'It feels the wrong way round!' - Jamie Carragher slams Man Utd for backward Youri Tielemans transfer after missing out on Tottenham star

Carragher has expressed serious doubts over Man United’s decision to sign Tielemans, suggesting the transfer feels like it has happened in the wrong order. The Belgian international completed a £35m move to Old Trafford from Aston Villa last month, signing a five-year deal to become a key part of Carrick’s midfield revolution.

Speaking on The Overlap, brought to you by Sky Bet, Carragher explained his confusion regarding the career path Tielemans has taken. The former Liverpool defender stated: "The thing with Tielemans, I was watching the [UEFA] Super Cup [between PSG and Aston Villa] and I’d just seen that Man United were on ITV playing Leeds, so I put it on.

"It just came to me a little bit - Tielemans was taking a corner, and it come to me, he’s a good player, don’t get me wrong. But you’d almost feel like he should have been at United a few years ago, then gone to Villa – not being at Villa, then gone to United.

"‘I’m not saying he’s had his best days, but it almost felt like the wrong way round. The last three years should have been at United, and then he gets sold to Villa."