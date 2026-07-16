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'Perfect club for me' - Youri Tielemans targeting 'many titles' at Man Utd after £35m transfer from Aston Villa
A new chapter at Old Trafford
The 29-year-old completed his move to Manchester earlier this week after a highly successful stint in the West Midlands. Tielemans, who became a mainstay in the Aston Villa engine room, is viewed by the United hierarchy as a vital addition to a squad that is preparing for a return to the Champions League in the 2026-27 campaign.
In his first official interview since the transfer, Tielemans expressed his excitement about the project currently unfolding under the bright lights of the Theatre of Dreams. "I think it’s a great step up for myself. The club is in a great place, and I feel like there is a lot of ambition inside the club," Tielemans told the club website.£50 bonus
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Chasing silverware with the Red Devils
After helping Villa secure their first major European trophy in over four decades by scoring in the Europa League final against Freiburg, Tielemans is now hungry for more. He believes the current United squad possesses the necessary talent to compete for the biggest prizes in world football over the coming years.
"Inside the team, there’s a lot of quality and I feel like this is a good step for me to push on and hopefully win many, many titles with the club," he added. The midfielder's arrival follows the signing of Andrey Santos from Chelsea, signalling a significant overhaul of United's midfield options.
Leaving a legacy at Villa Park
Tielemans departs Villa Park having made 134 appearances across all competitions, contributing 10 goals and 24 assists. His defensive work-rate was also a key feature of Unai Emery’s tactical set-up; during the 2025-26 season, he won more tackles (36) than any of his teammates, demonstrating the balanced skill set he brings to Manchester.
The Belgian international feels his age and experience have made him the finished article. "I have a lot of experience. I'm 29 years old and I’m ready to push on and make the next step in my career. That’s why this is the perfect club for me. They want to win and, hopefully, be really good on the pitch, so that’s why I chose to come here," he explained.
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A natural leader on the pitch
Tielemans' arrival provides the squad with more leadership qualities, with the midfielder having worn the armband for Anderlecht in European competition while still a teenager. That experience carried through to this summer, when he was chosen ahead of the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Thibaut Courtois to captain Belgium at the World Cup in North America, underlining the authority he carries on the pitch.
"I'm very happy and very excited to start and to meet my teammates and be on the pitch together," he added, looking ahead to life at his new club. United are scheduled to open their 2026-27 Premier League season on August 22 with a trip to newly promoted Hull City.
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