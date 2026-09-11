Jamie Carragher delivers brutal Champions League reality check to Man Utd despite dominant win over Sabah

United are back in the competition for the first time since 2023-24. During their last appearance, the club suffered a disappointing early exit, failing to progress beyond the group stages. Keeping that recent history in mind, Carragher stressed the importance of setting realistic milestones.

"Manchester United have been out of the competition for a couple of years, but it’s not even like a couple of years ago they were in it consistently anyway," Carragher added. "I think they’ve probably been in it once in five or six years, something like that.

"So even though they are one of the biggest names in world football, I think once you get back in it for the first time for a while, I think the first target will be to make sure they get through the league phase, and then when you get to the knockout stage, can you get a nice run? Can you almost get to maybe a quarterfinal? Something like that."