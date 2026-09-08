AFP
James Rodriguez Serie B transfer: Former Real Madrid playmaker in Avellino talks for Nesta
Avellino target blockbuster James move
Serie B club Avellino are in active negotiations to complete a sensational deal for former Real Madrid playmaker James Rodriguez. Sporting director Mario Aiello has officially confirmed the talks following initial reports originating in Spain.
The 35-year-old midfielder is available following a stint in MLS with Montreal Impact.
Signing the former Real Madrid and Bayern Munich star would represent a massive statement of intent for the Italian second-tier outfit.
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Nesta relationship key to Serie B switch
The main driving factor behind the potential transfer is James' close relationship with Avellino manager Alessandro Nesta. The 2006 World Cup winner has personally convinced the Colombian captain to consider a move to Serie B.
Negotiations have reached a decisive stage, with the distance between both parties described as small.
"The negotiations are in a decisive phase, and the agreement could be concluded in the coming hours," sporting director Aiello confirmed regarding the progress of the deal.
Month-long pursuit nears conclusion
Avellino initiated contact with James' representatives roughly a month ago. To demonstrate the fan base's enthusiasm, the club sent video footage of their supporters to the midfielder's team.
The move comes seven years after Napoli attempted and failed to bring James to Campania, making Avellino's ambitious bid even more remarkable.
The club has already made significant financial commitments under president D'Agostino this season, including the marquee signing of Walid Cheddira from Napoli.
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Avellino push for Serie A promotion
A potential deal for James comes as Avellino continue their strong start to the domestic campaign. A recent away victory over Modena moved the club up to fifth place in the Serie B standings.
Avellino sit just three points behind league leaders Palermo as they pursue promotion to the top flight.
If finalized in the coming hours, James will arrive in Italy to undergo medical checks before joining Nesta's squad.
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