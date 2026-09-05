Jacob Ramsey rescues a dramatic point for Newcastle against Bournemouth as Matthias Jaissle admits mixed feelings over the comeback

Newcastle were completely outplayed in the opening stages. Bournemouth dominated the midfield battle, largely thanks to an outstanding performance from Alex Scott.

The visitors took a two-goal lead by the 35th minute. Marcus Tavernier bundled home from close range after a deflection, and shortly after, Scott saw his cross spin into the net off the leg of Malick Thiaw for an unfortunate own goal.

However, Harvey Barnes immediately pulled one back for the hosts with a brilliant curling strike just 25 seconds after the restart following the second goal, keeping Newcastle in the match heading into the break.