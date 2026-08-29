Jack Grealish transfer blow! Why Aston Villa 'won't take back' Man City star as Unai Emery stance revealed

Grealish is staring at an uncertain future at City ahead of transfer deadline day. The 30-year-old winger featured in the opening two matches of the season but was entirely omitted from the squad for Friday's 4-1 victory over Crystal Palace.

The sudden omission has sparked intense speculation regarding a move away from the Etihad Stadium. City boss Enzo Maresca previously hinted the England international would receive opportunities this term, but Grealish is desperately seeking regular minutes to revive his international career.

As a result, the winger is heavily linked with several Premier League clubs. A return to boyhood club Aston Villa has been widely touted, alongside significant interest from Everton and Sunderland, though City swiftly rejected reports of an approach from the latter.