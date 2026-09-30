Italy star Giacomo Raspadori officially withdraws from Nations League squad ahead of France blockbuster

The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) confirmed on Tuesday evening that the versatile forward would be heading home early, depriving Roberto Mancini of a key attacking option for the remainder of the international break. The decision was made following a series of assessments conducted by the Azzurri medical staff, which ultimately determined that the player was not in a physical condition to compete in the high-stakes matches scheduled for the coming week.

Raspadori was forced off at halftime with an injury during Italy's 4-1 Nations League win over Turkey, compounding the national team's fitness concerns following Nicolo Zaniolo's earlier departure from camp prior to the match.