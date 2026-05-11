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All about Xabi Alonso! Liverpool contact Real Madrid in fact-finding mission amid Arne Slot uncertainty
Scrutiny after Madrid disaster
Before entrusting him as Slot's replacement, Liverpool, according to AS, want to know why the former midfield maestro flopped so spectacularly in Madrid. The Merseyside club is in a fragile position; after a disastrous season that has left the Reds in disarray despite investments of over €400 million, Slot's days could well be numbered, and Alonso - long seen as the front-runner to take the LFC hot seat - is now being closely scrutinised.
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Slot under increasing pressure at Liverpool
Slot is under contract with Liverpool until 2027. After a strong debut season in which he helped the Reds win the Premier League title comfortably, the club's 2025-26 campaign has derailed.
The Reds exited all three cup competitions - the Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup - at the early stages and have long since relinquished their Premier League title defence, currently sitting 20 points adrift of leaders Arsenal in fourth.
Slot and his playing style have therefore faced a barrage of criticism - some of it scathing - in recent months, and the English media report that the club is at least weighing up a managerial change.
Alonso & the rift in Real's dressing room
Alonso had deeply split the Real Madrid dressing room, according to several media reports. Tensions rose in October as key players such as Vinicius Junior and Fede Valverde openly criticised his methods - including lengthy tactical sessions and video analysis.
Nevertheless, another faction backed Alonso's methods and his drive to overhaul the system and playing style. For these players, the persistent griping - especially from Vinicius - was merely a pretext; the Brazilian's standing under Alonso simply did not match his status under former coach Carlo Ancelotti.
The disrespect shown by some players was so flagrant that, according to reports, some even pretended to sleep during tactical sessions and chatted when Alonso spoke. This behaviour not only infuriated his allies in the squad but also triggered a meltdown from the coach, who remains without a club. "I didn't realise I'd walked into a nursery here," the stunned Alonso is said to have shouted at one point.