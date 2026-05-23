Is this the disappointing conclusion to a misunderstanding? A highly touted prospect appears poised to leave BVB once again

In Dortmund, however, Duranville failed to live up to the high expectations. Recurrent injury problems disrupted the talented player's rhythm, with several muscle injuries costing him more than 40 appearances in the BVB shirt.

Reports also suggest that his commitment, body language and demeanour have "disappointed" the Borussia management on several occasions, and in December coach Niko Kovac said, "We are at BVB, and there are some really good players at BVB. He is one of them, but the others are better."

A loan spell was meant to reignite his career after only two appearances for Dortmund's reserves in the first half of the season, but that, too, floundered. Duranville spent the second half of last term with Swiss top-flight side FC Basel, making 17 competitive outings yet contributing only two goals and one assist.