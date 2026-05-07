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Is there a rift with Infantino? President Donald Trump shocked by World Cup ticket prices

World Cup

US President Donald Trump has expressed surprise at the high ticket prices for the US national team's opening match at the World Cup.

"I didn't know anything about that figure," Trump told the New York Post. "I'd love to be there, but I wouldn't pay that, to be honest."

Co-hosts USA face Paraguay in their World Cup opener on 12 June (local time) in Los Angeles. The cheapest ticket costs $1,940 (€1,650) on FIFA's official sales site and at least $1,150 (€980) on the governing body's resale platform.

  • FIFA President Gianni Infantino had previously defended the prices, emphasising that they reflected the North American market. The Swiss official also pointed out that a quarter of the tickets for the group stage are available for less than $300.

    Trump hinted that the US government might examine the pricing structure. "I haven't seen that, but I would have to look into it," he said, stressing that he wanted his supporters to attend the matches. He also acknowledged that the tournament was a massive economic success and was breaking all previous records.

    The 2026 World Cup is scheduled for 11 June to 19 July across the United States, Mexico and Canada. The tournament will feature 48 teams and 104 matches, making it the largest final competition to date. FIFA reports that around five million of the seven million tickets have already been sold, with a new sales phase underway since Thursday.

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