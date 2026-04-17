Gordon’s meteoric rise has been punctuated by repeated flirtations with his former and favourite club, Liverpool. In an interview, he described Reds icon Steven Gerrard as his “hero” and a “god”. He also revealed that his staunchly red-blooded relatives, while always wishing him goals in Merseyside derbies against Everton, nevertheless hoped he would lose. “I don’t have a single family member who supports Everton. Not one.” Almost inevitably, the summer of 2024 brought rumours of a return to Anfield, yet the move never materialised.

“That seems to have been buzzing around in his head a bit ever since,” speculates Smith. “Since then, his performances have fluctuated between spectacular and disinterested and ineffective.” Gordon never played with the same consistency as he did in 2023/24, though he kept racking up points. In total, he scored 39 goals and provided 28 assists in 152 competitive appearances for the Magpies. He has been involved in twelve goals this Champions League season alone, even though his team were knocked out by FC Barcelona in the round of 16. Almost a third of his goals for Newcastle have come from penalties; he is just as reliable from the spot as Kane, so he would be a suitable backup for his compatriot at FC Bayern.

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe has called him a “real fighter”, though that determination occasionally spills over: he has already received three red cards for the Magpies. “His temperament has already cost us dearly,” says Smith. Last season he was sent off in the FA Cup exit against Brighton & Hove Albion, and this term he saw red in the defeat against none other than Liverpool.