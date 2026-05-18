"We must remember where we came from" has been BVB's management mantra over the past eleven months. To provide context: the club finished fifth in 2023/24 and fourth in 2024/25, reaching the Champions League final in one campaign and the quarter-finals in the other. In the cup, their runs ended in the round of 16 and the second round, respectively.

Widen the lens to the eleven seasons since Jürgen Klopp's departure, and this campaign ranks as the club's third-best Bundesliga showing under Niko Kovac—their strongest in seven years. In eight of those eleven terms, BVB scored more goals.

Excluding the two seasons constantly cited by club officials, Dortmund finished as runners-up five times, third twice and fourth once in eight campaigns. The numbers confirm it: this is where BVB truly belongs. As Germany's clear financial number two, anything less would fall short of expectations.