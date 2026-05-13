According to Sport Bild, FC Bayern Munich's honorary president is now also pushing for the transfer of Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United, underlining the club's continued high priority in signing the 25-year-old.
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Is the blockbuster transfer now edging closer? Uli Hoeneß has reportedly stepped in to help FC Bayern secure the player
According to the report, the English club are holding out for a hefty €92 million fee—too rich for Bayern Munich's blood at present. Nevertheless, the final cost of Gordon could still influence every other transfer the club makes next summer.
As a result, sporting director Max Eberl is continuing to scout the market for alternatives. Two names already linked with Bayern are Paris Saint-Germain's Bradley Barcola and Leipzig's Yan Diomande, though both would likely cost even more than Gordon.
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Gordon is reportedly open to a move to Bayern.
According to last week's report in the English newspaper *Daily Mail*, Bayern Munich have intensified their pursuit of Gordon. The German record champions are in talks with the Magpies and have already held initial exploratory discussions about a transfer for the versatile attacker.
Intensive negotiations have not yet begun, but the early talks are intended to establish Newcastle's valuation of the versatile forward, who is known to be seeking a new challenge next summer and views a move to Bayern Munich as an attractive option.
Harry Kane is said to be convincing Anthony Gordon to join Bayern.
Michael Olise's rapid rise at Bayern Munich after leaving the Premier League is reported to have influenced Gordon's decision to join the club.
According to Sport Bild, his compatriot and national-team captain Harry Kane has already met with Gordon to urge him to join the Bavarians, while Gordon's agent, Gordon Stipic-Wipfler, is reported to have held talks with club officials in Munich in recent weeks to discuss specific contract terms.
Sky also reported on an initial draft contract that already includes key figures, salary and duration. According to the report, Gordon would sign a five-year deal with the record champions should a transfer go through.
Newcastle's reported valuation and Barcelona's late interest, with agent Gordon Stipic-Wipfler already meeting sporting director Deco, mean a deal is far from done.
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Vlahovic is reportedly keen to join Bayern Munich
According to The Athletic, Diomande was Bayern's top transfer target, but his fee was set to exceed €100 million—too rich for the club's blood.
Instead, the Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport claims that Bayern remain Dusan Vlahovic's preferred destination.
Rumours of a move to Munich have persisted all season, given that the Serbian's contract with the Old Lady expires in June. This is not the first time Vlahovic has been linked with Bayern; similar speculation surfaced when he signed for Juventus in early 2022.
Juve would prefer to extend his deal, but an agreement now looks remote. Reports indicate total radio silence, with salary the main sticking point: the 26-year-old wants to keep earning around €12m net per year, while Turin is said to be ready to halve that figure. Just days ago, La Gazzetta dello Sport reported on five failed rounds of negotiations.
Anthony Gordon: Performance statistics this season
Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Red cards 46 17 5 4 1