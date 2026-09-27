A tug of war has broken out over who hosts the 2030 World Cup final between Spain and Morocco. The European nation insists the trophy must be lifted on its soil. Morocco, meanwhile, pitches itself as the stronger option on readiness, infrastructure and the image FIFA wants the tournament to carry.

Behind it all sits a run of racist incidents in Spanish stadiums over recent months, and with them a pressing ethical question: "Is it fitting to award a match that brings together all races and colours to a country whose record on combating racism remains wide open?".

The controversy has raged ever since Vinicius Junior demanded that Spain lose its World Cup hosting rights unless the fight against racism improved. Spanish media hit back at the time with a wave of criticism. Then the events of recent months and days handed him practical support on the ground.

Morocco, by contrast, used its staging of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations to show off modern stadiums and slick organisation, sending a message that the historic 2030 final could find a safe and modern home on the southern shore of the Mediterranean.