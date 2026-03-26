Getty Images Sport
Is Arne Slot facing the sack? David Ornstein reveals Liverpool's stance on under-fire manager
Liverpool hierarchy stand by Arne Slot
Speaking on The Athletic FC Podcast, Ornstein clarified the club's current position, stating: "All our information, despite reports to the contrary, is that Liverpool are sticking with Arne Slot, there’s no thought to changing coach. They are planning with him and their priority, their focus, is to give him the profile of squad to succeed."
- Getty Images Sport
Addressing the slump in performance
However, Ornstein did not shy away from acknowledging that the current campaign has fallen short of expectations for the 2024-25 Premier League champions. Liverpool have faced several challenges on and off the pitch, leading to inconsistent displays that have left them fighting for a top-five finish. While the head coach is naturally under the microscope during such periods, the club believes external factors must be considered before making any drastic decisions.
"I’m not here to defend Arne Slot, Liverpool’s season has been poor by their standards, their performances, their results, and he is at the centre of that," Ornstein added. "But if you look at the range of factors on and off the pitch it’s remarkable, and I’m not surprised that Liverpool want to give him longer."
Contradicting rumours from Germany
The update serves as a direct counter-narrative to reports emerging from Germany, which suggested that former Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso was being lined up as a replacement. Bild claimed that Slot was on the verge of being dismissed and that Alonso, a fan favourite from his playing days on Merseyside, was "expected to arrive" this summer.
However, Ornstein insists that Slot remains integral to the club's long-term vision, especially given his success in the previous campaign. "Arne Slot has the profile – as let’s not forget we saw last season when he led Liverpool to the league title – that they want to manage the club," he noted. "So he will be a massive part of their recruitment decision-making too."
- AFP
Focus remains on multiple fronts
With massive fixtures on the horizon, including a Champions League quarter-final clash against Paris Saint-Germain and last eight FA Cup tie against Manchester City, Liverpool are wary of undermining their season by creating uncertainty.
While the pressure remains high, with Liverpool also in danger of missing out on a top four Premier League finish, the directive from the top for now is clear. Any definitive evaluation of Slot’s tenure is more likely to take place once the final whistle blows on the current campaign, allowing the club to assess the full body of work away from the heat of the season's run-in.