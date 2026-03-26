According to the Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, the former Eintracht Frankfurt striker is reportedly considering a return to Juventus, where he was previously on loan between January and July 2025.
Translated by
Is a spectacular swap on the cards? The €95 million man is reportedly desperate to move
However, in order to finance a move for Kolo Muani, the Old Lady would first need to generate transfer revenue. The newspaper speculates that this could therefore lead to a swap deal: Kolo Muani to Turin and, in return, Juve striker Jonathan David to Paris Saint-Germain.
Kolo Muani is said to have already agreed to a move to the Italian record champions – and that comes as no surprise. He enjoyed by far his best spell since leaving Eintracht Frankfurt during the six months he spent wearing the Bianconeri shirt. In 22 matches across all competitions, he scored ten goals and also set up three more.
Kolo Muani is moving from Eintracht Frankfurt to PSG for €95 million
In the summer of 2023, the 27-year-old Frenchman moved from SGE to Paris for €95 million, but failed to live up to the high expectations placed on him there. After a year and a half, he was loaned to Juventus in Serie A, followed by another loan spell at Tottenham Hotspur.
In London, Kolo Muani is struggling to find his form. Although he is getting regular playing time at Spurs, his statistics leave much to be desired. He has contributed just one goal and one assist in 23 Premier League appearances. He still has a contract with Paris valid until 30 June 2028.
Randal Kolo Muani: His performance statistics for the 2025–26 season
Competition
Matches
Goals
Assists
Minutes played
Premier League
23
1
1
1,235
Champions League
9
4
2
450
FA Cup
1
0
1
59
League Cup
1
0
0
25