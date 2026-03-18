Inter v Milan: it’s always a derby. As well as battling it out for the Scudetto on the pitch (with nine matchdays remaining in Serie A, the Nerazzurri lead the table by eight points over the Rossoneri, who have won both head-to-head encounters this season), the two clubs are also competing to establish a team in Milan to play in NBA Europe from 2027 or 2028 following the Los Angeles Olympics.
Il Corriere della Sera reports that Oaktree (owner of Inter) has overtaken Gerry Cardinale’s RedBird, the man in charge at Milan who has already begun talks with the NBA and met with Leo Dell’Orco, Armani’s CEO, to see what room for manoeuvre there might be.