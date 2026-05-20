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Inter Milan 26-27 home kitNike
Renuka Odedra

Inter Milan 2026-27 kit: New home, away, third & goalkeeper jerseys, release dates, shirt leaks & prices

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Everything you need to know about the new Inter Milan kits for the 2026-27 season.

The overarching theme for Inter Milan's 2026-27 kit collection centers around 'Made of Milano', blending the city's deeply rooted sartorial elegance with distinct cross-sport subcultures and 90s golden-era nostalgia.

Nike and the club have shifted away from the abstract, experimental patterns of recent years to anchor this season's identity in the cultural fabric of Milan and the club's heritage.

Inter Milan kits at Nike Shop now

Let GOAL take you through everything you need to know about the Inter Milan 2026-27 home kit, including release date, price, leaks and design details.

  • Inter Milan 26-27 home kit 1Nike

    Inter Milan 2026-27 home kit, release date & price

    The 2026-27 Inter Milan home kit is defined by a combination of Black and Lyon Blue colours, paying tribute to Inter’s historic 1998 shirt, while the University Gold detailing nods to the yellow of the Nike swoosh and the Club crest from that iconic kit.

    The reintroduction of the collar brings a touch of tradition back into a contemporary silhouette, while on the inside, the Inner Pride reads 'Made of Milano', a concept that highlights the unbreakable bond between Inter and the city. This concept is also reflected in the kit’s graphic details, with stripe edges finished in a style inspired by the cut of tailor’s scissors, a direct reference to Milano’s tailoring and manufacturing tradition.

    The replica kit is priced at £89.99, with the authentic version available for £134.99.

    Inter Milan kits at Nike Shop now

  • Inter Milan 2026-27 away kit, release date & price

    The away kit is perhaps the most unconventional design in Inter’s history, as it is heavily inspired by classic baseball jerseys. The shirt features a clean white base covered in dense, navy blue pinstripes. To fully lean into the baseball aesthetic, Nike is expected to use a monogram version of the club crest, focusing only on the inner circular letters, rather than the standard full badge. This design is clearly aimed at bridging the gap between performance wear and lifestyle streetwear, offering a look that feels more like a casual fashion piece than a traditional football kit.

    Inter Milan kits at Nike Shop now


  • Inter Milan 2026-27 third kit, release date & price

    For the third kit, Nike is leaning into the club’s legendary past by drawing inspiration from the 1997-98 Ronaldo era. The colour palette is centred around Iron Grey, Black, and Tour Yellow, a combination that was iconic during the late 90s. Early predictions suggest the kit will feature a horizontal center stripe across the front, mimicking the grey-and-black hoops of the original Umbro design. By combining these retro elements with modern technical fabrics, the third kit is designed to evoke nostalgia while maintaining a high-visibility, stealth look under the stadium lights.

    Inter Milan kits at Nike Shop now


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