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Gabriele Stragapede

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Inter, Kolarov: "We weren't at our best, but Atalanta is water under the bridge. Tonight is a great opportunity"

The Nerazzurri assistant manager’s comments ahead of the match against Fiorentina.

This is a crucial match, both to send a message to the rest of the league (particularly to Milan and Napoli) and to bounce back immediately with a win following the home draw against Atalanta. Inter are keen to secure three points straight away and will face Fiorentina at the Franchi to achieve this goal.

Aleksandar Kolarov, acting as Inter’s head coach for the evening following Cristian Chivu’s suspension, spoke about the match ahead of kick-off. Speaking to DAZN, he commented: “I’m quite calm; it’s true that this is my first time in charge on my own, but I’m quite calm. I’m confident after seeing the team this week; they give us a sense of calm.”

  • HOW IS THE TEAM DOING?

    Kolarov immediately describes the team’s current form and how they are feeling ahead of the match against Fiorentina: “The team is in great shape; we’re determined to put in a great performance tonight. After the Atalanta game, I think that’s water under the bridge; various things have happened during the season, but the team is on the up. We’ve trained really well this week and we want to put in a great performance; Fiorentina are on the up too, but we want to have our say.”

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  • WHAT TO LOOK OUT FOR IN THIS MATCH?

    Kolarovhopes to see a different Inter tonight: “It’s true, we haven’t been at our best in the last two games. But tonight we want to play an aggressive game; tonight is a great opportunity to get back to performing as well as we have all year.”

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