Inter eye new contracts for Federico Dimarco, Carlos Augusto, and Hakan Calhanoglu following summer transfer window

The most urgent item on the agenda involves star left-back Federico Dimarco, whose current deal runs until 2027 alongside a club option for an extra year. Although Inter are relaxed due to that clause, the reigning Scudetto MVP is understood to be seeking a deserved pay rise to reflect his immense value to the squad. Club sources indicate that Dimarco is open to discussing a longer deal and is hoping for a pay rise from 4 million to 5 million euros to reflect his enormous contribution to their 21st Scudetto, while noting that the player remains fully focused on the pitch.