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Inter: Barcelona make a move for Bastoni; initial contact made with the player

Inter
Transfers
Barcelona
A. Bastoni
Serie A
LaLiga

Following their failed bid for Lautaro, the Catalans are now, a few years on, ready to make a move for another star from Inter’s squad.

For Alessandro Bastoni, the Inter-Juventus match could well mark a turning point.


His dive against Kalulu and the subsequent celebration when the referee showed the Bianconeri player a red card have changed perceptions of the 1999-born defender, who has since been booed in every Italian stadium except San Siro.


It is undeniable that the atmosphere surrounding Bastoni is very peculiar at the moment, and who knows if, for the first time, he too is beginning to waver. In the past, no offer has ever made him falter; faced with the possibility of leaving Milan, Bastoni has always said ‘no, thank you’. He has never even wanted to listen to offers that might concern him, even those significantly more lucrative than the contracts he has signed with Inter.


Now, however, the situation is beginning to change; there is more negativity than joy around him, and after so many years, a sense of complacency and routine is also beginning to set in.

  • FIRST CONTACTS

    It is in this context that Barcelona are trying to make their move; the Catalans have been interested in the player for some time, so muchso that during a previous international break, they were able to make initial contact with the player’s entourage. These were early steps in a dialogue that is still in its infancy, but the approach will be steady and gradual, as it seems that this time Bastoni does not wish to put up any barriers. Inter have not been caught off guard; rumours have been circulating at Viale della Liberazione for some time, and it is no coincidence that in recent weeks the Nerazzurri have been pushing to secure Carlos Augusto with a contract renewal, but this is a matter that deserves to be dealt with separately, as it too harbours its own pitfalls.

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  • IF HE LEAVES, INTER WILL CHANGE

    In short, a few years after their failed bid for Lautaro, Barcelona seem ready to make a fresh push for an Inter star. Alessandro Bastoni is one of the charismatic and technically gifted leaders in the Inter dressing room, an Inter fan, and one of the untouchables. If for no other reason than that it is his very qualities that make him so – the way he plays the role of the third man in the defence. It has always been this way: if Bastoni is there, the team plays one way; if he isn’t, you notice the difference. And so Inter are forced to consider a range of variables, including a change in their playing system, should the club decide to let the player go.Barcelona are convinced they can make progress, perhaps by including a player in the deal, whilst Milan are holding back for now. Bastoni’s stance will also be crucial; perhaps for the first time since joining Inter, faced with an offer, he might start to waver. 

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