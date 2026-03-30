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Inter are targeting Robin Risser of Lens as an alternative to Tottenham’s Vicario

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Inter are keeping an eye on the young French goalkeeper.

Inter are thinking about the future of their goalkeeping position and, with this in mind, are continuing to look around, even though the club have already identified a favourite at Viale della Liberazione: Guglielmo Vicario. Given his experience and transfer fee, he is currently considered the best option the market has to offer in terms of value for money.


Clearly, if they were able to invest different sums, the Nerazzurri would look to Roma, where Svilar is doing great things, but it is unlikely that Oaktree will make a large budget available to the club and so it will be necessary to think in terms of priorities, which currently do not include extravagant spending on a goalkeeper.


However, as we explained in recent days, April will be a crucial month for planning, featuring transfer market meetings where we will review the various candidates identified over the past few months, presenting the owners with a list of names alongside the relevant pros and cons.


  • VICARIO ON POLE POSITION

    As for the goalkeeper’s role, the coach and the club’s plan is to sign a player who won’t lose his nerve in front of a packed San Siro. A man, rather than a youngster, who knows how to handle the pressure and emotions inside a stadium that’s no easy place to play.


    That is why age is also a key factor: a goalkeeper aged between 29 and 30 is not to be considered ‘old’; he would still have another four or five years of top-class football ahead of him before stepping aside.


    This is the consideration driving and promoting Vicario’s candidacy. However, the management is still working to present the owners with a shortlist of names to choose from, knowing that for Oaktree, a player’s long-term potential also carries weight when it comes to investing.




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  • RISSER ALTERNATIVE

    Reflecting on this last point, among the names Inter know very well and have come to particularly appreciate is that of Robin Risser, a goalkeeper born in 2004 who plays for Lens, a French club that is surprisingly locked in a neck-and-neck battle with PSG for the French league title.


    Risser is a goalkeeper with great character, a player who seems to have a secure future and is destined to join Europe’s top clubs. Inter, as mentioned, have been tracking him for some time and there are already excellent reports on him at Viale della Liberazione.


    At the moment, Risser is not at the top of the list, especially if the club opts for an experienced goalkeeper, but if, following the meetings in April, the club decides to go down the youth route, then watch out for his candidacy, as he could quickly climb the rankings.

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