In his very first match, he committed the ultimate 'cardinal sin': when Luis Enrique suffered a resounding failure at AS Roma

In the return leg against Bratislava, the manager started his superstar but replaced him after 74 minutes with the score at 1–0, following an assist from Totti. Slovan equalised late on, and Roma's hopes in the first competition were quickly extinguished. In Serie A, the team failed to win any of the opening three matches, despite Totti playing the full 90 minutes. One thing became clear: Luis Enrique lacked the players to deliver what fans and experts had hoped for under the banner of "BarcaRoma". Despite finishing the season with the second-highest average possession behind Juventus, Roma rarely turned that control into dangerous attacks, and the coach refused to adjust his system.

The campaign never gained momentum, stalling in seventh place. Supporters, already suspicious of the coach for his handling of their idol, eventually lashed out, verbally abusing Luis Enrique's family outside his home. "He couldn't tolerate that any longer. He left. He was exhausted and needed a year's break," Sabatini recalled. With one matchday remaining in Serie A, Luis Enrique resigned as Roma manager. The blend of his principles and spectacular, successful football that he would later achieve at FC Barcelona, the Spanish national team and, currently, Paris Saint-Germain simply never materialised in Rome. For Giallorossi supporters, his departure after less than a year felt like the inevitable outcome of a process that began with that "mortal sin" in Bratislava.