Illia Zabarnyi shrugs off Ligue 1's 'Farmers League' tag after gritty PSG win over Strasbourg

Following a hard-fought victory at the Stade de la Meinau, Zabarnyi took the opportunity to address the long-standing disparagement of French football. The term "Farmers League" has frequently been used by fans and pundits across the English Channel to undermine the competitive nature of Ligue 1, but the PSG centre-back insists such views are far removed from reality.

Speaking in the mixed zone, Zabarnyi explained the psychological and physical toll that domestic fixtures can take on top-tier players. "It’s sometimes hard to come back to the league after a Champions League match. But today, I saw a team that wanted to win. It’s never easy for us to play in Ligue 1. Everyone says ‘Famers League’ or something like that and makes jokes, but playing PSG in Ligue 1 is never easy. It was a difficult match. They were good, but we were better," he stated, as quoted by Foot Mercato.