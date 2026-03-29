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Gianluca Minchiotti

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Igor Protti: "I'm learning to walk again. Sacchi said that, at best, I could play in Serie C"

Serie A

The former striker presents a film about his career, talks about his illness and shares an anecdote

Igor Protti presents the film "Igor. The Romantic Hero of Football", in cinemas from Monday, and talks about his battle with bowel cancer, which was diagnosed 10 months ago. "I’m learning to walk again, just like when you’re a child," says the former striker in an interview with Sky.


"For ten months I’ve been battling a treacherous opponent; unfortunately, this journey has already caused me several complications that are setting me back a bit," says Protti, born in 1967, with 669 appearances and 257 goals in his career, and Serie A top scorer in 1995–96. "I had another operation recently and, after 20 days in bed, I’m starting to walk again; I’m trying to recover."


Protti continues: “Many fans have sent me messages of support and solidarity, urging me to fight on and not give up. This shows that football is a huge community which sometimes seems to divide us but instead unites us all under the banner of the same team.”


  • THE ANECDOTE ABOUT SACCHI

    "When I was a lad, Sacchi was my coach and he said that, given my abilities, I could only ever play in Serie C at best; yet by working hard day in, day out, I managed to become the top scorer in Serie A. Sacchi was right at the time: looking at that player, Serie C was as far as he could go. This proves that with passion, determination and a spirit of sacrifice, you can go beyond what may seem to be your limits," adds the former striker for Rimini, Livorno, Virescit, Massina, Bari, Lazio, Napoli and Reggiana.


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