'If it's difficult, you call Jose!' - Mourinho sends defiant message after Real Madrid down Inter in Champions League thriller

Mourinho reflected on an end-to-end spectacle packed with dangerous chances exchanged between two of Europe's elite outfits. Speaking to Sky Sport Italia, the tactician said: "I liked the result, three points in the opening game against a very strong team, but the game was spectacular for anyone at home, just not for me or Cristian Chivu.

"This game was crazy. It could've been 5-0 for us, 5-5, 7-6, 5-6, a game with so many chances. Inter are strong, it was tough with our midfield to close them down sitting deep, yet we could've killed off the game at 3-0 before half-time. We had another chance with Bellingham, Inter could've scored several too. It was open to the end, just a crazy game of football."

Defending Mbappe after the forward received scattered boos from sections of the home crowd, Mourinho added: "Mbappe worked really hard, he scored an important goal, had two or three chances that he usually converts, but I am not worried, because he will always score goals. He'll certainly be Champions League top scorer again this season, and he works really hard for the team, so I couldn't be more satisfied."