Meanwhile, the row with Burkardt dominated Riera's memorable press conference on Friday. The media reports about the row were "total bullshit", the Eintracht manager railed. "What am I supposed to explain? You write whatever you want anyway." The incident happened two weeks ago; when pressed further, Riera snapped: "Get your facts straight. If you're not 100 per cent sure, don't write it."

According to reports, Riera has strained relationships not only with Burkardt but also with Ritsu Doan, Can Uzun and Mario Götze. Such combative public appearances are fuelling growing criticism of the Spaniard.

"At first I thought: Cool, a manager who doesn't mince his words and says what he thinks. But now it's somehow a bit too much; he comes across as very thin-skinned and almost a bit overwhelmed," said Franz, though he still wanted to "defend him" in the Burkardt affair for reasons he had already explained.

Riera only replaced the sacked Dino Toppmöller in early February, and it is unclear whether he will stay beyond the summer. After Saturday's 1-2 home loss to Hamburg, sporting director Krösche stopped short of giving the Spaniard a vote of confidence, leaving Frankfurt's European hopes in limbo.