'I do see myself as ready' - Shock boss throws hat into ring to succeed Pep Guardiola at Manchester City

The future of Pep Guardiola with Manchester City has come under serious doubt following the team’s disappointing exit from the UEFA Champions League, after suffering defeat in both legs of the Round of 16 against Real Madrid. The situation has been further compounded by City falling nine points behind league leaders Arsenal in the Premier League standings.

According to the newspaper, the Daily Mail, Pep Guardiola will take a pause following the upcoming Carabao Cup final against Arsenal on Sunday to decide whether he will continue as manager of Manchester City beyond this season.

Speaking to La Otra Grada, as reported by Estadio Deportivo, Michel Sanchez confirmed his readiness to take over as manager of Manchester City should Pep Guardiola leave. “I do see myself as ready. I feel ready to coach any team,” he said, while emphasising that any potential move “always depends on the clubs.”