Tornike Kvaratskhelia shares a similar playing style with his brother Khvicha. The left winger has already represented Georgia's U17 national team and Dinamo Tbilisi's reserve side. However, because he is still a minor and Georgia is not an EU member, he cannot sign a permanent contract until he turns 18. One option would be to route the transfer through a partner club in the Red&Gold network—which counts Los Angeles FC, Bayern's preferred loan destination Grasshoppers Zurich, Uruguay's Racing Club de Montevideo, Ecuador's S.D. Aucas, South Korea's Jeju SK FC and Gambia's Gambinos Stars Africa among its members. One of these partners could sign the youngster and then pass him on to Munich once he turns 18.

The same obstacle had previously blocked a move for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. Bayern's management were convinced of his ability on and off the pitch, but they could not identify a suitable loan club to "park" him before transferring him permanently at 18. Instead, the highly gifted winger began his international career at SSC Napoli via a detour through Rubin Kazan and Dinamo Batumi. At PSG, he is now considered one of the best attacking players in the world.

A blueprint already exists: Bara Sapoko Ndiaye, currently on loan from Gambino Stars Africa, is expected to join Bayern permanently this summer after making four Bundesliga appearances.