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Tim Ursinus

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"I can confirm that": Is the FC Bayern transfer about to be finalised? A big-name talent is already in Munich

Transfers
Bayern Munich
Bundesliga
K. Kvaratskhelia
Paris Saint-Germain

Sporting director Christoph Freund has confirmed that the younger brother of PSG star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is already in Munich, making him a strong candidate for a move to Bayern Munich.

Reports over the past few days have indicated that Tornike Kvaratskhelia is in Munich to present himself to club officials and hold talks.

  • "I can confirm that," Freund stated at the press conference ahead of Saturday's away fixture against VfL Wolfsburg. The 16-year-old has already joined training sessions and featured in a friendly for the U17s against the Global Academy (editor's note). 

    "Saying he's already as good as his outstanding, world-class brother would be going too far, but he's a talented young player, and we'll watch his progress," Freund added.

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    Khvicha Kvaratskhelia was once poised to join Bayern Munich.

    Tornike Kvaratskhelia shares a similar playing style with his brother Khvicha. The left winger has already represented Georgia's U17 national team and Dinamo Tbilisi's reserve side. However, because he is still a minor and Georgia is not an EU member, he cannot sign a permanent contract until he turns 18. One option would be to route the transfer through a partner club in the Red&Gold network—which counts Los Angeles FC, Bayern's preferred loan destination Grasshoppers Zurich, Uruguay's Racing Club de Montevideo, Ecuador's S.D. Aucas, South Korea's Jeju SK FC and Gambia's Gambinos Stars Africa among its members. One of these partners could sign the youngster and then pass him on to Munich once he turns 18.

    The same obstacle had previously blocked a move for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. Bayern's management were convinced of his ability on and off the pitch, but they could not identify a suitable loan club to "park" him before transferring him permanently at 18. Instead, the highly gifted winger began his international career at SSC Napoli via a detour through Rubin Kazan and Dinamo Batumi. At PSG, he is now considered one of the best attacking players in the world.

    A blueprint already exists: Bara Sapoko Ndiaye, currently on loan from Gambino Stars Africa, is expected to join Bayern permanently this summer after making four Bundesliga appearances.

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