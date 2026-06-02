"Huge transfer fee"! Bayern Munich are reportedly working on a completely unexpected signing for their attack

According to Romano, talks are already underway between Bayern and Saibari, having gained momentum following Gordon's rejection. The Moroccan is reportedly "eager to join Bayern this summer".

Saibari is under contract in Eindhoven until 2029, and Romano adds that the player is now waiting for the Dutch champions to announce their asking price. Bayern are not alone in their pursuit: rumours link Galatasaray and Paris Saint-Germain to the attacking midfielder as well.

Local Dutch newspaper Eindhovens Dagblad confirms that PSV are aware of Bayern's interest and reports that the club is holding out for a "huge transfer fee".

That sum, sources say, could exceed 60 million euros—roughly the upper limit Bayern had set during its failed pursuit of Anthony Gordon. As a result, the asking price is unlikely to derail the move.

That sum is especially feasible since Joao Palhinha is now expected to generate significant funds for Bayern through the sales of recently loaned players, helping the club reach its transfer budget for new signings. Contrary to recent reports that Palhinha was considering a return to Sporting Lisbon, the midfielder now favours staying at Tottenham Hotspur, according to Romano. The English side, who narrowly avoided relegation and had Palhinha on loan from Munich last season, reportedly hold a buy-option worth around €30 million and are said to be keen to exercise it.