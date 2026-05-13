How much would Kylian Mbappe cost? €400m transfer package required for Real Madrid superstar that is placed in Lionel Messi & Cristiano Ronaldo ‘brand’ bracket

According to sport finance expert Dr Rob Wilson, any deal to take Mbappe away from Real Madrid would require a monumental financial commitment. Speaking to GamblingArabia.com, Wilson explained that while Mbappe joined as a free agent, the total investment made by Los Blancos makes a cheap exit impossible.

"For Real Madrid to consider moving him on... the relationship between club and player will need to really deteriorate significantly, even beyond what we have already seen," he said. "Mbappe is one of the most valuable, and therefore most expensive, football assets in the world. He technically arrived in Madrid on a free but in reality Real committed to spending close to €300 million over the course of his contract once you include his signing bonus, loyalty structures, image rights and that type of thing."







