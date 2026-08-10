‘Honeymoon period of one game’ - Jurgen Klopp will not get special treatment as Germany boss after family warning & faces different challenge to Dortmund & Liverpool

Klopp - who savoured Bundesliga title glory during his time in charge of Borussia Dortmund - has become famed for his man-management skills and ability to generate team unity. Those messages will be more difficult to get across when only working with players a few times a year.

Assessing Klopp’s credentials, Hamann added: “I think it's easier to form a relationship with the player when you see him every day. Even more so, it will be important to obviously watch the players and maybe meet them in private to let them know and to make them sure that you care about them.

“I think this appreciation of the manager to take time to watch games and maybe go for dinner with them after games in Milan, in Newcastle, in Frankfurt, in Dortmund, wherever, I think will be key.

“Because, as you say, it's very hard to form the relationship when you're in camp. Because, obviously, they changed the dates now for the international games. I think there's a two-and-a-half or three-week break now, mid-September.

“But then you've got 30 players there. So, it's almost impossible. You've got so many things going on. You've got press stuff to do. You've got a physio, a doctor with one or two players. So, you simply haven't got the time to speak to all of them in length.

“Even more so, I think it's important to make the time to do that when the season starts now in late August. It's not easy. It's never easy. But, obviously, it’s key for his success, I think, the relationship with the players. And that's obviously a little bit easier to do when you see them on a daily basis.”