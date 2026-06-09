For Regäsel, who played six of his eleven competitive matches for Eintracht Frankfurt under the current BVB manager, the relationship soured ahead of the 2017 cup final against Dortmund. The turning point was an interview with the Frankfurter Rundschau in which Regäsel complained about his limited game time under Kovac.

"The newspaper called me and asked why I wasn't playing under Kovac," Regäsel explained. "I just said, 'I don't understand it, I'm performing well and I want to play.'" Yet he insists that the FR misrepresented his words.

"So what does the paper do? They twist my words. They should have checked before publishing, but they didn't," he said. "Next thing I see is a huge headline: 'Regäsel lashes out at Kovac ahead of DFB Cup final'. My phone blew up."