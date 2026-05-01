Weeks have passed since Darvich's expected first-team debut, yet he is still waiting to make his senior bow. As a result, talk of a potential departure has intensified, despite his contract running until 2029. Sky reports that talks between VfB officials and the player's representatives will soon clarify whether his situation will change. If not, a transfer could gain momentum: the Stuttgarter Nachrichten have already floated the possibility of a loan move.

A return to SCF would be emotionally charged for Darvich; after all, he was born in Freiburg and played for the club's youth teams from 2017 to 2023. In summer 2023, Freiburg offered the then freshly crowned U17 European champion—who would later add the U17 World Cup with the DFB squad—the chance to play for their second team, then still in the 3. Liga.

Yet the allure of Barcelona proved irresistible, and he chose to join the Catalan giants instead. He gained valuable experience in friendly matches alongside Robert Lewandowski, but in competitive fixtures he always played for Barça's B team in Spain's third division. As his playing time dwindled toward the end of the 2024/25 season, Darvich returned to Germany and signed for VfB last summer.



