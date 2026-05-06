According to Sport Bild, former professional Sebastian Hille will soon oversee Borussia Dortmund's loan players and streamline the pathway from the youth setup to the senior side.
Translated by
He's set to take charge of the silverware: Ole Book creates a new role at BVB
The plan to appoint a dedicated loans manager is not new: it dates back to Sebastian Kehl's tenure as sporting director. Borussia Dortmund feels it can better nurture its loaned players, and the club also wants more academy graduates to break into the first-team squad. After a public recruitment process, Hille prevailed over more than 300 candidates.
The 45-year-old will oversee ongoing support for loaned players and, crucially, ensure that every club selected offers the ideal environment for BVB talents before any deal is finalised.
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Sebastian Hille formerly played for BVB.
During his professional career, Hille played for VfL Bochum and Arminia Bielefeld in Germany's 2. Bundesliga. He also spent three seasons with Borussia Dortmund's reserve side between 2007 and 2010.
Hille holds a UEFA A licence and, following his retirement from playing in 2015, moved into coaching and administration at Arminia. He worked in marketing and as assistant to the managing director before spending seven years as assistant manager at the East Westphalian club, a role he held from 2016 to 2023. Book appointed him to the new role at Dortmund after consulting with Paul Schaffran, the head of the club's youth academy.
This term, the Bundesliga's second-placed side has sent out four players on loan: Diant Ramaj (24, 1. FC Heidenheim), Julien Duranville (20, FC Basel), Cole Campbell (20, 1899 Hoffenheim) and Kjell Wätjen (20, VfL Bochum).