He's even passed his medical! BVB appear to have secured their first major summer signing

On the same day, however, Bild reported that the Austrian Bundesliga club was holding out for a substantially higher fee than the €20 million already agreed for Gadou. According to the story, Salzburg wanted a base transfer fee of roughly €25 million, plus bonus payments ranging from €4 million to €6 million. As a result, the total package could surpass €30 million.

The 1.95-metre centre-back joined Salzburg from Paris Saint-Germain's youth set-up in 2024 and has since appeared in 33 competitive matches for the club, including Europa League outings.

In Dortmund, the 19-year-old is poised to strengthen the thin central defence. With Niklas Süle retired, Emre Can sidelined long-term and Nico Schlotterbeck's future still uncertain, BVB are urgently seeking reinforcements for their back line.